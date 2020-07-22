Cuba denounces at UN continuous Israeli violations in Palestine Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Amid the difficult conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Israel currently persists with its continuous violations of international law by trying to annex the Palestinian territory, Cuba denounced at the United Nations. In a speech submitted to the Security Council, the Cuban mission to the United Nations rejected the ongoing occupation of the Palestinian territory by Israel, its annexation policy and the increase of illegal and colonizing practices and measures. They are the construction and expansion of settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, punitive demolitions, seizures of resources, the forced displacement of hundreds of civilians and the blockade of the Gaza Strip, the document says. All this also occurs amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which aggravates the emergency situation of the public health system and the depressed socio-economic and humanitarian situation in Palestine, particularly in East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, the text states. In the document submitted at the Security Council, Cuba reaffirmed concern that in the last period, no measures have been taken to end the Israeli military aggression and occupation in the Palestinian territory, according to the Council’s resolution 2334. While Tel Aviv, with impunity, consolidates its expansion policy in illegal settlements in the occupied territory and threatens to annex the Palestinian territories of the Jordan Valley and other parts of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the Council remains silent, Cuba stressed. ‘Cuba has strictly supported a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which allows the Palestinian people to exercise the right to self-determination and establish an independent and sovereign State on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and guarantees the refugees’ right to return,’ the Cuban mission to the United Nations stated. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior New export management forms in CubaSiguiente Three Cuban airports ready to receive international flights También te puede interesar Over 50,000 Germans reject US blockade against Cuba Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Three Cuban airports ready to receive international flights Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad New export management forms in Cuba Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty