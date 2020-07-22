Cuba opens exports & imports to private businesses Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban Government is facilitating exports and imports to non-state businesses in order to boost the country’s trade and economy, official sources said on Wednesday. The general director of foreign trade at the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX), Vivian Herrera, said that 382 Cuban non-state businesses, including 290 linked to agriculture, are interested in exporting their products. To that effect, 36 firms were chosen to facilitate exports and imports by non-state businesses, a measure that was announced recently by the Government to boost the country’s economy. She said that self-employed workers and private producers can export through those firms, as they have the experience necessary for such contacts. Herrera pointed out that private businesses can establish contacts and identify clients by themselves; and those companies have the facilities to inquire about indispensable elements for exports, like collection risks, among other matters. The official stated that the idea is to make those exports and imports as viable as possible, for which private companies will only be charged the usual commercial margins, including transportation expenditures, tariffs and other frequent services depending on the kind of transaction, she pointed out. Private businesses must have a bank account in free convertible currency (FCC) or Cuban convertible pesos (CUC) to initiate a transaction through those companies. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Over 50,000 Germans reject US blockade against CubaSiguiente US: San Francisco calls for medical cooperation from Cuba También te puede interesar US: San Francisco calls for medical cooperation from Cuba Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Over 50,000 Germans reject US blockade against Cuba Hace 14 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Three Cuban airports ready to receive international flights Hace 14 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty