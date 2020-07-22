Over 50,000 Germans reject US blockade against Cuba Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Over 50,000 signatures are currently supporting an initiative promoted by German artists and scholars to demand an end to the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba for almost six decades. Launched on June 23 on the online website change.org by German citizens who work and live on Cuba, the petition has so far been supported by personalities from culture and science, former ministers, sociologists, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, historians and professors of International Law, among many other sectors. Among the recently added figures are singer Udo Lindenberg and journalist Alice Schwarzer. In addition to demanding the cessation of the inhumane US policy, the initiative denounces Washington’s attempts to subdue Cuba and the pressure exerted by the Trump administration on several countries to reject the aid of the Cuban medical brigades. Meanwhile, the campaign urges the German government to work on that track during the presidency of the Council of the European Union; the community alliance opposes the US blockade. To achieve such goal, the initiative’s promoters agreed to send a document with the first 55,555 signatures to the German ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health and Economic Cooperation and Development. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Three Cuban airports ready to receive international flights También te puede interesar Three Cuban airports ready to receive international flights Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba denounces at UN continuous Israeli violations in Palestine Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad New export management forms in Cuba Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty