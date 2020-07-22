Three Cuban airports ready to receive international flights Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Transportation Minister Eduardo Rodríguez confirmed here that three airports are already operational to receive international flights. Rodríguez explained that the terminals of Cayo Coco, Cayo Largo del Sur and Villa Clara are ready to receive the first tourists who enter the country during the post-Covid-19 stage. Speaking in the Mesa Redonda television program on Tuesday, the minister assured that during the confinement period due to the pandemic, this time was used to remodel airports and improve their conditions in accordance with the new health protocols. However, he indicated the terminals did not remain totally inactive during this stage, since more than 300 humanitarian flights were carried out, 30,000 foreigners and Cubans left the country, while another 7,000 entered the national territory. At another point, Rodríguez thanked the people for their understanding of the suspension of public transportation in the nation. ‘People have witnessed each of the measures taken in this period (…) People’s understanding must be appreciated. Even though the measures were taken according to circumstances, the inconvenience caused also required everyone’s understanding’, he stressed. Likewise, he indicated that a large investment is being made in bus and train terminals for the transportation of passengers, which is gradually restored according to the different recovery stages, especially in Havana and the province of Mayabeque. Likewise, he asserted that all hygiene measures established by health authorities are maintained, in order to avoid an eventual outbreak of Covid-19. On the other hand, the minister pointed out that progress is being made in the process of hiring workers from the private sector, who, he said, will benefit from new measures to be implemented in the short term. In an extraordinary session, the Council of Ministers approved last Thursday the economic-social strategy to boost the economy and deal with the world crisis caused by Covid-19. ‘We cannot continue doing the same in the field of the economy, because the results we need are not obtained,’ said Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel at that meeting. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba denounces at UN continuous Israeli violations in PalestineSiguiente Over 50,000 Germans reject US blockade against Cuba También te puede interesar Over 50,000 Germans reject US blockade against Cuba Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba denounces at UN continuous Israeli violations in Palestine Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad New export management forms in Cuba Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty