Cuban Foreign Minister highlights Telesur's counter-hegemonic role Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba's Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, today highlighted the counter-hegemonic role of Telesur, Caracas-based TV station launched 15 years ago. Telesur is that counter-hegemonic and integration platform that our America needs to promote a new communicational order, Rodríguez explained in his description on his Twitter account. The world urgently needs to hear the truth of those who are silenced by the big media, the oppressed, the truth of the nations, he added. President Miguel Díaz-Canel also congratulated the multistate television station, and told Telesur president Patricia Villegas they can always count on Cuba. 'Always count on Cuba, which feels like the seed, branch and flower of this dream of integration that together we made possible,' Díaz-Canel said in a video message posted on his Twitter account. Recalling that it was in Havana that the idea blossomed, the president said that Telesur emerged as a small television station and later became the gigantic nightmare of liars of the empire and regional lackeys. The television station was launched on the air on July 24, 2005, exactly 222 years after the birth of the Venezuelan National Hero the Liberator Simón Bolívar (1783-1830). Fuente: PL/imop