Turkey: Friendship association promotes Nobel Prize for Cuban doctors Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Association of Friendship with Cuba in Turkey is promoting a campaign today to grant the Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve medical brigades, sent by the Caribbean nation to dozens of countries. As part of the initiative, the organization announced that it is working on the collection of signatures to support the requests of groups from different parts of the world that advocate the delivery of recognition to Cuban contingents of doctors specialized in disaster and epidemic situations. The president of the Association, Yigit Gunay, and other members sent messages to the Cuban embassy in Turkey and published videos on social networks to highlight the importance of cooperation in health matters and to recognize the work of the Greater Antilles in that area. On the other hand, said organization joined the celebrations for the Day of National Rebellion, commemorated in Cuba every July 26. That day in 1953, the youth of the so-called Centennial Generation -in honor of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the National Hero José Martí- assaulted the Moncada Garrison, in Santiago de Cuba, and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, in Bayamo, with the objective of unleashing the armed struggle against the tyranny of Fulgencio Batista (1901-1973). Those events represented a historical and generational milestone and gave new impetus to the fight for independence and sovereignty of Cuba. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban President recalls events of July 26, 1953 También te puede interesar Cuban President recalls events of July 26, 1953 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban foreign minister highlights relevance of National Rebellion Day Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban health minister asks for more responsibility to fight Covid-19 Hace 3 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty