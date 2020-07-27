Cuban foreign minister highlights relevance of National Rebellion Day Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The events of the 26th of July, 1953, in Santiago and Bayamo paved the way for the struggle and construction of a more just society in Cuba, said Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, on the celebration on Sunday of the National Rebellion Day. The head of Cuban diplomacy thus recalled the events of 67 years ago, when about a hundred fighters led by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, attacked the Moncada barracks in Santiago de Cuba, the country’s second most important military garrison in those days, and fortress Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, in Bayamo, also in eastern Cuba. These actions intended to awaken the Cuban people to fight against Fugencio Batista’s dictatorship, who, in March, 1952, seized power through a coup d’état. ‘Only the Revolution was able to put an end to imperialist control and social exclusion in Cuba,’ Rodríguez tweeted this Sunday. The foreign minister said that Cuban diplomats have followed this ‘endevor and commitment’ everyday. In 2020, due to the necessary physical distancing caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Cuba will celebrate, for the first time, the 26th of July, the National Rebellion Day, without the traditional ceremony celebrated since 1959 to pay tribute to the heroes and martyrs of that exploit. However, this date will not be overlooked, and Cubans, from their homes, workplaces and social networks, will recall these events with allegorical posters and flags that are examples of patriotism and the will to fight current and future challenges. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban health minister asks for more responsibility to fight Covid-19Siguiente Cuban President recalls events of July 26, 1953 También te puede interesar Turkey: Friendship association promotes Nobel Prize for Cuban doctors Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President recalls events of July 26, 1953 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban health minister asks for more responsibility to fight Covid-19 Hace 3 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty