"Imperialist model is another world's pandemic", says Cuba's FM

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Monday that imperialism and its development model is another world's pandemic. On Twitter, the FM exemplified that while global military spending exceeds 1.9 trillion dollars, resources are not allocated for three billion people to have basic hand washing facilities. Several times, Cuba's chief of diplomacy has also referred to the 618.7 billion dollars that is spent annually on advertising, rather than serving the needs of the 820 million hungry people in the world. Rodriguez has argued that the patterns of production and consumption imposed by capitalist society are unsustainable and incompatible with life, as Covid-19 has shown. An example of this reality is American society, which according to the Stockholm International Institute for Peace Studies (SIPRI) has the highest military spending worldwide, with 732 billion dollars (5.3 percent more than in 2018), 38 percent of the world's total. On the matter, 39 groups of experts and organizations of the US issued a press release in April, in which they stated that this is an irresponsible and harmful use of wealth. If the US government had invested that money in hospitals, the production of medical devices and training of professionals, "our healthcare system would have been better prepared to respond to the current threat to our security", experts said regarding the pandemic.