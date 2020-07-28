Diaz-Canel participates in virtual Sao Paulo Forum meeting Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad With a call to the unity of progressive forces, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will participate this Tuesday in the virtual meeting on occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Sao Paulo Forum. The event will bring together virtually the leaders of the organization at 14:30 hours, in accordance with the measures adopted in response to Covid-19, a press release published by the Cuban Presidency reported. The official website of the Forum called to use the hashtag #FSP30anos as well as following the meeting through the Cuban government’s official accounts on social media. Carlos F. de Cossio, director general of United States affairs at the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described the event as an anti-imperialist space to defend justice of the peoples. On his Twitter account, the diplomat highlighted the importance of this meeting ‘in a world increasingly polluted by inequality, exploitation, abuse, racism and extreme wealth concentration.’ Since its founding, the Forum stands out as a stage of convergence, debate and joint action. It emerged from the Meeting of Leftist Political Parties and Organizations from Latin America and the Caribbean, held in 1990, at the initiative of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban medical cooperation deemed extraordinary in the USSiguiente Cuba’s economic strategy holds social justice, Díaz-Canel says También te puede interesar Cuba’s economic strategy holds social justice, Díaz-Canel says Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban medical cooperation deemed extraordinary in the US Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Ibero-American Congress of Thought to be held virtually from Cuba Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty