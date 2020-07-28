Ibero-American Congress of Thought to be held virtually from Cuba Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Due to the sanitary provisions implemented in Cuba to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, the 15th edition of the Ibero-American Thought Congress will be held virtually, according to organizers. The event annually brings together renowned researchers and scholars from different latitudes to reflect on the Ibero-American and Caribbean cultural roots in the city of Holguin, as part of the Ibero-American Culture Festival. Digital platforms will host the event next October, which will have culture as a factor of resilience as its primary issue, in an interconnected exchange with various digital scenarios on Cuba. According to Barbara Martinez, member of the Organizing Committee of the encounter, the participants are expected to send their works digitally and in accordance with the issues addressed by those sent researches, there will be arranged conferences, panels, forum discussions and special presentations. Martinez explained in statements to the ACN agency that this edition seeks to strengthen the bonds of friendship among the peoples, especially those who fought and fight against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, with emphasis on the processes associated with the indigenous roots of the Ibero-America’s nations. Likewise, she pointed out that the forums for scientific activity will be prioritized, as well as the exchange of knowledge on issues such as genres, artistic processes, socio-demographic studies and others, while courses will be held and a multimedia with publication possibilities will be socialized. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior “Imperialist model is another world’s pandemic”, says Cuba’s FMSiguiente Cuban medical cooperation deemed extraordinary in the US También te puede interesar Cuba’s economic strategy holds social justice, Díaz-Canel says Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel participates in virtual Sao Paulo Forum meeting Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban medical cooperation deemed extraordinary in the US Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty