Cuba releases new provisions to improve government information system Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba on Thursday released new legal provisions to improve the Government's information system and make more effective the use of data of national interest by the Executive and the citizens. Decree-Law 6, published this Thursday in the Official Gazette number 54, establishes that the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI) will direct, methodologically organize and coordinate with other entities the official data of the island. The regulation also allows this entity to issue the information through publications and statistical services. The State's agencies, companies, Cuban mercantile society and mixed capital venture, forms of non-state management, political and grass-roots organizations, and other actors determined by the Government Information Council, a body presided over by the prime minister, are subject to this Decree-Law. The Gazette also publishes Decree No. 9, of June 29, 2020, which dictates the complementary provisions for the organization and functioning of the Government's information system, as well as for the control and inspection of the statistics. As part of the new legislation, the Council of Ministers approved Agreement No. 8868 of June 30, 2020, which determines ONEI's mission as an entity subordinate to the highest executive body. The objective of these regulations, which will enter into force within 30 days, is to guarantee the necessary information to facilitate decision-making and the design of public policies aimed at the country's economic and social development, ONEI's Legal Advice director Aimee Cosculluela said. Fuente: PL/imop