Current struggles define independence of our America, Diaz-Canel said Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The real and definitive independence of our America depends nowadays on the nature, strength and reason of the current struggles, Cuba President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed. In his Tuesday speech during the virtual meeting of leaders on occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Sao Paulo Forum, the president convened the platform's political forces to mobilize together to face the new challenges, along with social and popular movements. Amid the most complex human drama the planet is experiencing, due to the crisis caused by Covid-19, the US government does not stop its hegemonic plans in the region, the president denounced. 'I speak on behalf of a heroic and noble people, which has resisted for 60 years the most cruel and genocidal of blockades, an economic, commercial and financial siege of the greatest world power, tightened amid fighting the pandemic,' Diaz-Canel said. Since its foundation, the Sao Paulo Forum flourished with the socialist ideals in the backyard of the empire with its own personality and strength, the head of State said. Diaz-Canel described the founding of the Forum as a unitary feat by initiative of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva. The meeting that also brought together Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, was broadcast on social media by the Cuban Presidency's official account. Fuente: PL/imop