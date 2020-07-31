Active cases of Covid-19 in Cuba totalize 164 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba presents 164 active cases of Covid-19 (163 with stable clinical evolution and one in critical condition), after 11 new infected people were reported today, in another day without deaths. Of the two thousand 608 patients diagnosed so far, 164 remain hospitalized with the disease, the highest number of active cases in recent days, explained Dr. Francisco Durán, national director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health. The new confirmed patients are five women and six men, all Cubans, 10 of them contacts of a previously diagnosed case and in one the source of infection is investigated, added the specialist. Of the total affected in the last day, nine were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis, he added. During this period, no deceased was reported, so the death rate remains at 87 for more than two consecutive weeks. A single Covid-19 patient is critically ill in intensive care. The day before, 3,696 diagnostic tests were studied throughout the national territory to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, bringing the total number of samples taken to date to 264,147. For clinical-epidemiological surveillance, 423 patients remain in hospitals, and another 3,450 people are followed in their homes from Primary Health Care. Durán reported that two thousand 355 people are recovered from Covid-19, the 90.4 percent of the two thousand 608 confirmed cases. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban eminent historian Eusebio Leal Spengler diesSiguiente Cuban foreign minister questions US model of democracy También te puede interesar Eusebio Leal’s funeral ceremony to be at the Capitol of Havana Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban foreign minister questions US model of democracy Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban eminent historian Eusebio Leal Spengler dies Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty