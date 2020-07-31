Cuban foreign minister questions US model of democracy Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Friday questioned the US model of democracy, which in an electoral year trampled the rights of its citizens. ‘The United States presents its social system as a model of democracy. Even, in an election year, it demonizes progressive forces and ideas, tramples civil rights, encourages hatred, xenophobia and improves mechanisms for suppressing votes,’ Rodriguez posted on Twitter. That reality exposed by the Cuban foreign minister is reflected daily in US media, which in the last few days it goes from the elections and the mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic, to violence and anti-racism protests. Several experts joined the rejection to President Donald Trump’s suggestion to delay the November 3, 2020 elections, which they described as a maneuver to avoid defeat against Democrat Josep Biden. The US president, who is in disadvantage against his alleged rival, proposed to postpone the elections, so he encourages false fears of electoral fraud facing the possible use of the Universal Vote by Mail. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Active cases of Covid-19 in Cuba totalize 164Siguiente Eusebio Leal’s funeral ceremony to be at the Capitol of Havana También te puede interesar Eusebio Leal’s funeral ceremony to be at the Capitol of Havana Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Active cases of Covid-19 in Cuba totalize 164 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban eminent historian Eusebio Leal Spengler dies Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty