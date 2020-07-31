Eusebio Leal’s funeral ceremony to be at the Capitol of Havana

 The funeral honors for the Cuban historian Eusebio Leal Spengler will be at the Capitol of Havana once the Covid-19 pandemic has been controlled, an official source reported on Friday.
In accordance with the wishes of the family of the eminent intellectual, Leal’s ashes will be preserved so that the Cuban people pay him the deserved tribute to his invaluable work in favor of the rescue, conservation and promotion of the Havana’s and the nation’s historic values.

Leal passed away this morning from a painful illness.

Fuente: PL/imop
