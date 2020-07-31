Eusebio Leal’s funeral ceremony to be at the Capitol of Havana Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The funeral honors for the Cuban historian Eusebio Leal Spengler will be at the Capitol of Havana once the Covid-19 pandemic has been controlled, an official source reported on Friday. In accordance with the wishes of the family of the eminent intellectual, Leal’s ashes will be preserved so that the Cuban people pay him the deserved tribute to his invaluable work in favor of the rescue, conservation and promotion of the Havana’s and the nation’s historic values. Leal passed away this morning from a painful illness. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban foreign minister questions US model of democracy También te puede interesar Cuban foreign minister questions US model of democracy Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Active cases of Covid-19 in Cuba totalize 164 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban eminent historian Eusebio Leal Spengler dies Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty