Cuban president highlights popular tribute to historian Eusebio Leal

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday noted the shows of respect and admiration from the Cuban people for Havana Historian Eusebio Leal, who died on Friday.
On his Twitter account, the head of State referred to the people’s initiative of hanging white bed sheets on balconies in Havana to pay tribute Leal and acknowledge his efforts to rescue the cultural, historical and spiritual values of the Cuban capital and the nation.
White bed sheets hanging from balconies and in our hearts for our friend Eusebio, Diaz-Canel wrote on Twitter under the hashtags #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad.

The president also posted a link to an article published in Granma newspaper in which academic, historian and pedagogue Eduardo Torres Cuevas describes Leal as one of the most real and useful Cubans of our times.

