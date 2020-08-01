Cuban president highlights popular tribute to historian Eusebio Leal Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday noted the shows of respect and admiration from the Cuban people for Havana Historian Eusebio Leal, who died on Friday. On his Twitter account, the head of State referred to the people’s initiative of hanging white bed sheets on balconies in Havana to pay tribute Leal and acknowledge his efforts to rescue the cultural, historical and spiritual values of the Cuban capital and the nation. White bed sheets hanging from balconies and in our hearts for our friend Eusebio, Diaz-Canel wrote on Twitter under the hashtags #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad. The president also posted a link to an article published in Granma newspaper in which academic, historian and pedagogue Eduardo Torres Cuevas describes Leal as one of the most real and useful Cubans of our times. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban ambassador to US describes Eusebio Leal as a giantSiguiente White bed sheets to honor Cuban Historian Eusebio Leal También te puede interesar New Latin American Film Festival to close registrations in one month Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad White bed sheets to honor Cuban Historian Eusebio Leal Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban ambassador to US describes Eusebio Leal as a giant Hace 10 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty