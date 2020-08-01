White bed sheets to honor Cuban Historian Eusebio Leal Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad White bed sheets are hanging on balconies and roofs in Havana as a posthumous tribute to City Historian Eusebio Leal Spengler, who died on Friday. The initiative also includes social networks, where web surfers are using phrases such as Siempre Leal (Always Loyal) or Leal a mi Habana (Loyal to my Havana), and hashstags related to his name have become a trend on Twitter. The symbolism of the white bed sheets hanging from balconies comes from a popular song by Cuban singer songwriter Gerardo Alfonso, in which he evokes with that image the open and frank spirit of Cubans and Havana residents’ love for their city. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban president highlights popular tribute to historian Eusebio LealSiguiente New Latin American Film Festival to close registrations in one month También te puede interesar New Latin American Film Festival to close registrations in one month Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president highlights popular tribute to historian Eusebio Leal Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban ambassador to US describes Eusebio Leal as a giant Hace 10 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty