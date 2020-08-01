White bed sheets to honor Cuban Historian Eusebio Leal

Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
White bed sheets are hanging on balconies and roofs in Havana as a posthumous tribute to City Historian Eusebio Leal Spengler, who died on Friday.
The initiative also includes social networks, where web surfers are using phrases such as Siempre Leal (Always Loyal) or Leal a mi Habana (Loyal to my Havana), and hashstags related to his name have become a trend on Twitter.

The symbolism of the white bed sheets hanging from balconies comes from a popular song by Cuban singer songwriter Gerardo Alfonso, in which he evokes with that image the open and frank spirit of Cubans and Havana residents’ love for their city.

Fuente: PL/imop
