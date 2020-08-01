Cuban ambassador to US describes Eusebio Leal as a giant

Cuban ambassador to the United States Jose Ramon Cabañas on Friday described the Historian of Havana Eusebio Leal as a giant, and also recalled some of his official visits to the United States.

Another giant is leaving us: Dr. Eusebio Leal Spengler died, the diplomat live-tweeted, after spreading the news of the renowned intellectual whose work -in favor of history- is a paradigm in Cuba and abroad.

In another publication, Cabañas highlighted Leal’s culture of detail, who for the reopening of the Embassy of Cuba in Washington D.C., on July 20, 2015, he brought the same Cuban flag that was lowered in January 1961, when bilateral relations broke off.

‘History gathers everything he fought in silence for that day to come,’ Cabañas wrote. The diplomat recalled, in addition, that in November 2015 Leal visited Washington D.C. and Philadelphia, after being invited to attend the annual Convention of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.