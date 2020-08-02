FELAP says Eusebio Leal always believed in collective memory

The Latin American Federation of Journalists (FELAP) sent a fraternal message to the leadership of the Union of Journalists of Cuba (UPEC) due to the death of Havana Historian Eusebio Leal Spengler, who never believed in oblivion.

As Jose Marti said, “My verse will grow under the grass: I will also grow…” Those words were recalled more than once by Eusebio Leal, who never thought that oblivion or ingratitude could defeat the collective memory, FELAP President Jose Carlos Camaño stated.

“The Latin American Federation of Journalists embraces the UPEC leadership fraternally, in the person of its president, Comrade Ricardo Ronquillo, and all comrades of our sister organization, due to the death of Eusebio Leal, historian of the City of Havana, beloved and admired in Cuba and beyond,” he pointed out.

In the statement, also signed by General Secretary Nelson del Castillo, the FELAP noted that Eusebio Leal was a man of deep convictions and fine, eloquent and instructional speech, who bequeaths Latin Americans, with his life work, the legacy of rotund and tireless creativity, linked to the roots of his homeland, and at the service of his people and the Revolution.

“As long as there are women and men who honor his huge example of making the dream of a dignified and socially fair life come true, Eusebio Leal will grow,” the FELAP concluded in its message to the UPEC.