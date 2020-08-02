First foreign tourists arrive in Cuba in post-Covid stage

Under strict health security and protection measures, the Jardines del Rey International Airport on Cayo Coco, in central Cuba, welcomed the first foreign tourists during the post-Covid-19 recovery stage.

From Nassau, the Bahamas, the visitors were screened at the Ciego de avila air terminal with respective hygienic-sanitary protocols so as to detect any respiratory symptoms in order to prevent any outbreak.

Tourists are staying at the Pullman Hotel on Cayo Coco, which belongs to the French hotel chain Accor, recently certified with the condition of Most Hygienic and Safe Tourism.

As explained by Vania Lopez, who works as a nurse at the hotel, all hygiene, cleaning and protection measures have been activated in the establishment, so that holidaymakers feel safe and can enjoy a happy stay.

She stated that all premises have the conditions to guarantee physical distancing, hand disinfection, and means to inform tourists about the health measures that they must comply with during their stay.

Jardines del Rey, located on the keys of the north coast, has two other hotels, Melia Cayo Coco and Playa Paraiso, both certified as Hygienic and Safe Tourism, ready to welcome holidaymakers.