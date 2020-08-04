Cuba: 2,382 Covid-19 patients recovered Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The national director of Epidemiology of Cuba, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported today in this capital that a patient with the Covid-19 who was in critical condition showed improvement and went into serious condition, while 2,382 have already recovered, for 88.3% recovery rate. On the day a deceased was reported, there are now 88 dead in all for a lethality rate of 3.25%, Duran added. The specialist explained 3,389 samples were studied for Covid-19, resulting in 31 positive tests and now Cuba registers 2,701 cases since March when the pandemic broke out. The 31 cases diagnosed in the last day are Cuban, 10 are imported cases. Of these, 19 are men and 12 are women, and 21 were asymptomatic at the time of the test. Dr. Duran pointed out that nine people were discharged from the hospital, while 229 are active patients, 228 of them with stable clinical evolution and one in serious condition. For clinical-epidemiological surveillance, 463 patients remain in hospitals, and another 6,467 people are followed up in their homes by Primary Health Care. Once again Dr. Duran called for redoubling efforts to contain the spread of the disease, and stressed that although the latest figures ‘leave us with a bitter taste; we cannot lose faith in this fight against the coronavirus.’ Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior French association advocates for strengthening solidarity with Cuba También te puede interesar French association advocates for strengthening solidarity with Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba to attend ECLAC’s Committee meeting Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba enables condolence e-book to pay tribute to Eusebio Leal Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty