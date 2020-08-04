French association advocates for strengthening solidarity with Cuba

The Cuba Cooperation France Association (CubaCoop) called on Tuesday to strengthen solidarity with the island from initiatives to support its economic development and the campaign to grant its internationalist doctors the Nobel Peace Prize.
In statements to Prensa Latina, CubaCoop’s president Victor Fernandez stated that the association joined a global network of friendly associations with Cuba, aimed at coordinating new actions to specifically support the Caribbean country undergone to 60 years of US blockade.

Our proposal is to work with Cuba on development projects according to its current needs, to expand political to economic solidarity, Fernandez said.

Since CubaCoop was founded in 1995, it has participated in dozens of projects with national and local authorities to promote economic, social and cultural works in provinces such as Havana, Cienfuegos, Santiago de Cuba, Matanzas and Camagüey.

Regarding the campaign to promote the grant of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 to the Henry Reeve Cuban medical brigades due to their presence in dozens of countries hit by Covid-19, Fernandez stated that political, economic and cultural personalities are invited to accompany the request.

Regarding the death on Friday, July 31, of Eusebio Leal, Cuban historian and restorer of Old Havana, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1982, the association described his work as monumental and tireless.

