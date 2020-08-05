Cuba, Government and people united against illegalitiesHavana

Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Cuba- Government and people united against illegalitiesHavana-Twitter.Diaz Canel
In his Twitter account, the president assured this fight ‘against illegalities, indecency, vulgarity, indiscipline and disrespect will be waged together with the people.’

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, also highlighted popular support for the measures adopted by the country to confront some of these phenomena, he announced on the Round Table television program.

In that space, the head of government explained that the plan against the proliferation of illegal behaviors such as the sale of places in line, the hoarding and reselling of basic goods, is already implemented and includes 166 actions.

At the territorial level, more than 2,700 action scenarios have been identified, including stores, malls and pharmacies, he explained.

The measures adopted respond to a request from the people, who asked to be more energetic with ‘social parasites that do not aid society and seek to enrich themselves at the expense of others,’ Díaz-Canel told the Council of Ministers.

‘The problem is not who queues, but those who get in lines to develop an illegal economic activity to the detriment of people, those who do it to profit, hoard, resell and defraud the people,’ he said.

Fuente: PL/imop
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Prime Minister highlights support for fighting illegalities in Cuba

Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuban president sends condolences to Lebanese peer

Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuban president sends condolences to his Lebanese counterpart

Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *