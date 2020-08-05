Cuba, Government and people united against illegalitiesHavana Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, affirmed today that the Government and the people are united in the battle against illegalities and other harmful deeds to society. In his Twitter account, the president assured this fight ‘against illegalities, indecency, vulgarity, indiscipline and disrespect will be waged together with the people.’ On Tuesday, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, also highlighted popular support for the measures adopted by the country to confront some of these phenomena, he announced on the Round Table television program. In that space, the head of government explained that the plan against the proliferation of illegal behaviors such as the sale of places in line, the hoarding and reselling of basic goods, is already implemented and includes 166 actions. At the territorial level, more than 2,700 action scenarios have been identified, including stores, malls and pharmacies, he explained. The measures adopted respond to a request from the people, who asked to be more energetic with ‘social parasites that do not aid society and seek to enrich themselves at the expense of others,’ Díaz-Canel told the Council of Ministers. ‘The problem is not who queues, but those who get in lines to develop an illegal economic activity to the detriment of people, those who do it to profit, hoard, resell and defraud the people,’ he said. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban president sends condolences to Lebanese peerSiguiente Prime Minister highlights support for fighting illegalities in Cuba También te puede interesar Prime Minister highlights support for fighting illegalities in Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president sends condolences to Lebanese peer Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president sends condolences to his Lebanese counterpart Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty