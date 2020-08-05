Cuban president sends condolences to his Lebanese counterpart Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday sent a message of condolences to his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun for the explosions that caused dozens of deaths and thousands of injuries. The message, sent to Prensa Latina by diplomatic sources, expresses solidarity with the victims and their relatives. On behalf of the Cuban people and government, I ask you extend our condolences to all Lebanese citizens, Diaz-Canel said. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba: 2,382 Covid-19 patients recoveredSiguiente Cuban president sends condolences to Lebanese peer También te puede interesar Prime Minister highlights support for fighting illegalities in Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba, Government and people united against illegalitiesHavana Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president sends condolences to Lebanese peer Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty