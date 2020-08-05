Cuban president sends condolences to Lebanese peer Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel sent today a message of condolence to President of the Republic of Lebanon Michel Aoun for the explosions in which tens of people were killed and thousands were wounded. The message, sent to Prensa Latina by diplomatic sources, expresses solidarity with the victims and their families. On behalf of the Cuban people and government, Díaz-Canel adds, I ask you to extend our condolences to all Lebanese people. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban president sends condolences to his Lebanese counterpartSiguiente Cuba, Government and people united against illegalitiesHavana También te puede interesar Prime Minister highlights support for fighting illegalities in Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba, Government and people united against illegalitiesHavana Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president sends condolences to his Lebanese counterpart Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty