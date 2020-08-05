Cuban president sends condolences to Lebanese peer

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel sent today a message of condolence to President of the Republic of Lebanon Michel Aoun for the explosions in which tens of people were killed and thousands were wounded.
The message, sent to Prensa Latina by diplomatic sources, expresses solidarity with the victims and their families.

On behalf of the Cuban people and government, Díaz-Canel adds, I ask you to extend our condolences to all Lebanese people.

