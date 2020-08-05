Prime Minister highlights support for fighting illegalities in Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Prime Minister of Cuba, Manuel Marrero, today highlighted the popular support for the measures adopted by the country to increase the confrontation of illegalities. ‘We perceive with satisfaction the spontaneous reaction of the population in support of the actions of the confrontation groups acting as collectors, hoarders and resellers,’ the head of government wrote on his Twitter account. The day before, the island’s authorities summoned to fight, from all civil society organizations, the proliferation of phenomena such as the sale of positions in the ranks, the hoarding and reselling of basic necessities. President Miguel Díaz-Canel called to defend legality with the support of justice, speaking before the Council of Ministers, in a broadcast on national television. ‘The problem is not who queues (lines), but who queues to develop an illegal economic activity to the detriment of the people, are those who do it to profit, hoard, resell and defraud the people,’ he said. The president stressed that the measures adopted respond to a request from the citizenry, who asked to be more energetic with ‘social parasites that do not contribute to society and seek to enrich themselves at the expense of others.’ From the Government, a plan against these behaviors was approved, and is already being implemented, including 166 actions and identifies more than 2,700 scenarios at the territorial level, including stores, shopping centers and pharmacies, explained the prime minister in the program. Round table. Marrero added that in the analyzes preceding the decision, the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Raúl Castro, indicated the relevance of the active participation of the population, as well as the prior preparation of the selected personnel to integrate the confrontation groups. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba, Government and people united against illegalitiesHavana También te puede interesar Cuba, Government and people united against illegalitiesHavana Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president sends condolences to Lebanese peer Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president sends condolences to his Lebanese counterpart Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty