Díaz-Canel denounces the US plan against Cuba during Covid-19

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, denounced today the United States plan against his country, which aims to take advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to increase the damage of the economic blockade and use it as a weapon politics.

In his Twitter account, the president pointed out that Washington takes advantage of the spread of the SARS CoV-2 virus to increase the cost of the economic blockade, increase deficiencies, cause suffering and restrict the sources of economic income on the island.

To this they add the smear campaign against the medical missions of the Caribbean nation, said the head of state, who concluded his message with the hashtag #HereNotRindeNone.

In an article published this Thursday in the Granma newspaper, the director general of the United States of the Foreign Ministry, Carlos Fernández, stated that the North American nation tries to present material deficiencies as deficiencies in the Cuban political and economic model.

This was recently declared by State Department officials, said the diplomat, adding that the White House bet that the disease and the aggravation of the difficulties would be its occasional allies.

Far from dedicating the resources, and the professional and scientific talent that abounds in that country, and guiding them to save their population from contagion, 'the United States Government set out to punish those with far fewer resources who are successful in confronting it,' he said.

Fernández said that, in the context of the elections, the White House increases the propaganda aimed at encouraging hatred, resentment and illusions of revenge among certain sectors of the Americans of Cuban origin, whose votes they are trying to capture.

For this they use million-dollar funds, he said, as well as social networks and communication laboratories, which seek to present Cuba as 'an unviable, decadent country, with widespread misery and deserving of increasingly hostile actions.'

The United States commits a crime by punishing the Cuban population as a whole, with its coercive economic measures, emphasized Fernández, who reiterated that this nation does not have the right or moral authority to intend to interfere in the internal affairs of the island.

Fuente: PL/imop