Diaz-Canel highlights the use of judicature against left-wing leaders Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted on Thursday the use of judicature in politics as a colonizing weapon over the peoples of Latin America. On Twitter, the president maintained that the case of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, 'proves how far the enemies go' by applying those tools. 'The use of judicature against left-wing leaders is an imperial monster aimed to increase their dominance over the peoples of # OurAmericas,' tweeted the head of State. Lula da Silva, leader of the Workers Party and who aspired to the presidency of his country in 2018, was removed from the electoral dispute when he was condemned by judge Sergio Moro, accused of corruption in the case of the triplex apartment in the coastal area from Guaruja, in Sao Paulo. After serving 580 days in prison, he was released on November 8, 2019, and remains in a legal battle to dismantle all the allegations of the process against him. On Wednesday, Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) granted the former president's defense access to all the documents used in the Odebrecht construction company's deal, which are of interest to his defense. At the same time, the Court withdrew an excerpt from the former minister Antonio Palocci's complaint, which stated that Lula received 12 million reais (about 2.4 million dollars) in Odebrecht properties to house the Lula Institute. According to judicial sources, the second chamber of the STF will later judge another petition by the lawyers in which they question Moro's actions, which may lead to the annulment of the conviction in the case of the triplex apartment in Guaruja. In addition to Lula, other progressive Latin American leaders have been victims of the judicature against them, such as the current Vice President of Argentina Cristina Fernandez, and Ecuador's former president, Rafael Correa. Fuente: PL/imop