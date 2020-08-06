US has no capacity to yield Cuba, diplomat says Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Carlos Fernandez, director general of US affairs at Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Thursday that the North American nation, with all its might, has no capacity to yield the island’s will. Even though Washington generates immense economic difficulties for Cuba and imposes enormous obstacles to its development and welfare, ‘it does not have the possibility of making us renounce socialism,’ the diplomat said in an article published in Granma newspaper. Despite the United States has the power so that other states abide the ‘coercive and illegitimate economic measures’ it applies against Cuba, it cannot budge an inch in its sovereignty and self-determination, Fernandez said. Cuba is willing to find a way to respectfully coexist with the neighboring nation and try to resolve differences through diplomatic channels, the official stated. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Díaz-Canel denounces the US plan against Cuba during Covid-19Siguiente Diaz-Canel highlights the use of judicature against left-wing leaders También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel highlights the use of judicature against left-wing leaders Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Díaz-Canel denounces the US plan against Cuba during Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Prime Minister highlights support for fighting illegalities in Cuba Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty