US has no capacity to yield Cuba, diplomat says

Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Director general de Estados Unidos de la Cancillería de Cuba, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio- Foto-PL
Carlos Fernandez, director general of US affairs at Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Thursday that the North American nation, with all its might, has no capacity to yield the island’s will.
Even though Washington generates immense economic difficulties for Cuba and imposes enormous obstacles to its development and welfare, ‘it does not have the possibility of making us renounce socialism,’ the diplomat said in an article published in Granma newspaper.

Despite the United States has the power so that other states abide the ‘coercive and illegitimate economic measures’ it applies against Cuba, it cannot budge an inch in its sovereignty and self-determination, Fernandez said.

Cuba is willing to find a way to respectfully coexist with the neighboring nation and try to resolve differences through diplomatic channels, the official stated.

Fuente: PL/imop
