FM reaffirms Cuba’s position on the Human Rights Council Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reaffirmed on Thursday the country’s position regarding the Human Rights Council, of which it is a founding member. On Twitter, the FM pointed out that whereas Cuba joined this international organization from the time of its creation, the United States voted against it. Rodriguez also pointed out that his country participates actively in the work of the Council, while the US nation abandoned it. ‘Cuba represents humanism and solidarity,’ the FM noted, adding that the United States ‘can no longer lie and threaten the world.’ On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said offering the island a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council is unacceptable, and that no country should vote in favor of its entry. Cuba was elected to occupy a seat on the Human Rights Council in four terms: 2006-2009, 2009-2012, 2014-2016, and 2017-2019; and in February, 2020 the island reiterated its candidacy for 2021-2023. Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Digital tool facilitates foreign trade activity in CubaSiguiente Havana to step up measures to curb Covid-19 También te puede interesar Havana to step up measures to curb Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Digital tool facilitates foreign trade activity in Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel highlights the use of judicature against left-wing leaders Hace 23 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty