Digital tool facilitates foreign trade activity in Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba launched a Single Window for Foreign Trade (VUCE), capable of reducing by 50 percent the procedures required for the activity without violating the rules, an official source stated on Thursday. The primary goal is to facilitate the management of Cuban and foreign entrepreneurs who carry out international purchasing and selling operations, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX) Rodrigo Malmierca revealed during the presentation of the electronic tool. Today, the minister said, the first phase of a content management system began to document and publish online the different procedures in the steps related to the activity. At this stage, he detailed, 97 procedures of 27 national authorities are included, and it is then possible to group in a single website 210 regulations among laws, decrees, regulations, and other procedures. According to Malmierca, in the later phases of the program all the steps to be followed will be computerized for greater agility in the processes and less physical interaction. He expressed that they are already working on stage two, whose goal is to simplify the registration of importers and exporters with the MINCEX, the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and Customs. Subsequently, he added, manual processes will be removed and eventual permits and drug import licenses will be digitally placed through this platform. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Diaz-Canel highlights the use of judicature against left-wing leadersSiguiente FM reaffirms Cuba’s position on the Human Rights Council También te puede interesar Havana to step up measures to curb Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad FM reaffirms Cuba’s position on the Human Rights Council Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel highlights the use of judicature against left-wing leaders Hace 23 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty