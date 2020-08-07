Havana to step up measures to curb Covid-19 Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Havana, capital of Cuba, is preparing to implement this weekend new measures with a view to stop the rise in Covid-19 cases. During the daily meeting of the Cuban executive on Thursday to analyze the epidemiological situation, led this time by Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, it was determined that new provisions will come into effect as of Saturday. Facing the rise in cases of the disease, the head of government called on the population to step up hygienic-sanitary measures, to maintain discipline, the compulsory use of facemasks, respect physical distancing and avoid crowds. During the meeting, Havana governor Reinaldo Garcia Zapata also announced access restriction to the province from nearby territories. For the sake of reducing infections, authorities foresee to limit transportation and urban mobility in Havana until 23:00 local time, Zapata noted. The Ministry of Public Health announced on Thursday that the country registered the highest number of people infected in the last three months, after 49 new cases were reported, for a total of 2,775 so far. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior FM reaffirms Cuba’s position on the Human Rights Council También te puede interesar FM reaffirms Cuba’s position on the Human Rights Council Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Digital tool facilitates foreign trade activity in Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel highlights the use of judicature against left-wing leaders Hace 23 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty