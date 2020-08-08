Canada’s airlines express interest in resuming flights to Cuba Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Several Canadian airlines express interest in resuming their flights to Cuba from September to October, a specialized media disclosed on Friday. According to the report that appeared on PAX Global Media website, a leader in the travel trade industry in that country, Air Transat intends to fly from Montreal and Toronto to Cuba on October 2, and Air Canada thinks to be able to do so from September 4. Meanwhile, Sunwing Airlines announced that it will offer a limited schedule for September with flights also from Toronto and Montreal to the western Cuban destinations of Varadero and Cayo Coco. The brief also highlights that Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism, in association with the Ministry of Public Health, implemented a rigorous certification program in the island for members of the leisure industry. The source set out that the new program aims to provide an overview of health and safety protocols for hotels, non-hotel and support services, transportation and other companies in the tourism sector. The required documents and entry requirements for Cuba are the same and a prior test is not requested before departure or a quarantine upon arrival, the website details. After their arrival in Cuba, the report updated, travelers will undergo a temperature control and a free Covid-19 test whose results are available within 24 hours. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Havana to step up measures to curb Covid-19 También te puede interesar Havana to step up measures to curb Covid-19 Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad FM reaffirms Cuba’s position on the Human Rights Council Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Digital tool facilitates foreign trade activity in Cuba Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty