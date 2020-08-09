Cuba: 65 new cases of Covid-19 and a total of 2,593 infected

 The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported today 65 new cases with COVID-19 (the highest number in the last three months) for a cumulative number of 2,953, and the number of deaths continued in 88.
Francisco Durán, director of Epidemiology of that entity, highlighted in the daily press conference on the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that there was another day without deaths, the fifth in a row.

He pointed out that of the last affected by the ailment (27 women and 38 men) 64 are Cubans and one foreigner, and 51 were asymptomatic, bringing a total of 1,689 with this dangerous characteristic.

Of the total, he added, 38 were contacts of previously confirmed cases, in seven of them the source of infection was not determined, and 20 were infected abroad.

According to the doctor, the day before 838 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical-epidemiological surveillance, and another 11 thousand 64 people are followed in their homes by Primary Health Care.

Also, yesterday, 4,262 cases were studied to determine COVID-19, caused by SARS-CoV-2, and 297,331 samples carried out for that purpose were counted.

On the other hand, Durán stressed that of the patients diagnosed with the disease, 405 have a stable clinical evolution; there are 2,451 medical discharges, two evacuated to their countries of origin, and seven in serious condition.

The number of patients recovered from COVID-19 increased to 2,451, he reported and represents 83 percent of the 2,953 confirmed with said disease in Cuba.

