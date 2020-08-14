Cuba keeps up Covid-19 surveillance system

Cuba analyzes daily the epidemiological situation of each territory to fight Covid-19 to assess the development of the disease and determine the most appropriate protection measures, authorities of the Ministry of Health Public (MINSAP) said on Friday.

Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at MINSAP, said during his usual morning press briefing to update the situation of the pandemic that this nation has a surveillance system that covers the entire country. Some 4,941 PCR tests in real time were performed on Thursday to determine the presence of coronavirus, causing Covid-19, totaling 319,440 exams so far since the first cases of the virus were detected in Cuba on March 11.

The specialists insist on the need to comply with isolation and hygienic-sanitary measures, as the only effective ways so far to contain the spread of the disease.

Of 319,440 samples, some 3,229 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus; and 56 were reported on a day.

Until this Friday, 592 patients (the so-called active cases) remain admitted to hospitals with the disease, some 588 are clinically stable, three are in a critical health condition and one is seriously ill.

About 1,384 patients remain under clinical-epidemiological surveillance in their homes by the Primary Health Care System. Death toll is 88 and some 2,547 patients have been recovered from the disease.

