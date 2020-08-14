The total of Covid-19 cases in Cuba rose to 3,229

Cuba registered 56 new cases diagnosed with Covid-19, totaling 3,229 to date, authorities from the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported.

Dr. Francisco Duran, Minsap National Director of Epidemiology, said in his press conference to update on the subject, that to detect positives to SARS-Cov2, 4,941 samples were processed, for an accumulated total of 319,440 studies done.

The 56 confirmed cases are all Cuban (27 women and 29 men), 40 asymptomatic, two with a source of infection abroad, 52 contacts previously detected and in two the source of infection was not specified.

No deaths were recorded on the date, therefore the figure stands at 88 people who have lost their lives as a result of the disease since the pandemic began.

Dr. Duran reiterated that it is worrying that the appearance of new outbreaks, especially in Havana, presents a great dispersion of confirmed cases in almost all its municipalities since last weeks.

Along with Artemisa, the Cuban capital does not show a favorable scenario, with a high incidence rate of diagnosed per 100,000 inhabitants. The former 23.89 and the latter, 16.67

For clinical-epidemiological surveillance, 1,384 people are admitted, another 745 are in the category of suspects, while 592 are active patients, of them 588 with a stable clinical evolution, while one patient is reported as serious and three critical, Durán explained.

The Director of Epidemiology reiterated that the country requires citizen cooperation in strict compliance with the measures adopted so as not to increase the number of people positive for Covid-19.