Cuba’s health authority reports 634 Covid-19 active cases

Cuba’s National Director of Epidemiology Dr. Francisco Duran reported on Saturday 634 Covid-19 active cases, all of them admitted to hospitals, 630 with a stable clinical evolution, one under a serious health condition and three in intensive care units as their condition is critical.

On Friday, there were no deaths, so the death toll remains at 88, updated Dr. Duran, during the daily press briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

So far, Cuba has registered 3,292 Covid-19 cases, 63 in the last 24 hours.

Of the Covid-19 patients tested positive on Friday, 22 are women and 41 men; 60 are Cubans and three are foreigners residing in the country, Duran explained.

The expert added that 52 are contacts of a previously diagnosed case, in five the source of infection is investigated and three caught the virus abroad.

The health authority also added that 40 were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis.

On Friday, specialists carried out 4,603 diagnostic tests across the national territory to detect the presence of the virus, rising the figure of studied samples to 324,043 since the first cases were known in the country, on March 11.

Dr. Duran reiterated that the risk is still extremely high, which is why he insisted on complying with the control and protection measures to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Pl/mm