Cuba reports 24 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported 24 new cases detected yesterday of COVID-19, for a total of 3,316 positive cases cross the island.

During his daily press briefing held Sunday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours – up until 12 midnight Saturday night – fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus.  A total of 88 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 2,620 patients have recovered – with 52 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Saturday.

