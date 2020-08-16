Cuban brigade that will fight drought in South Africa receives flag

Cuban brigade that will fight drought in South Africa receives flag. Foto: PL.

Authorities from the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources of Cuba (INRH) championed a brigade that will support the confrontation with the drought in South Africa.

The group, made up of about twenty technicians, will contribute to the search for solutions to the lack of rainfall, considered the most serious in almost 40 years in that African.

According to the stellar television newscast, the aid workers were fired by the president of INRH, Antonio Rodríguez.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

