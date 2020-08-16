Death of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s widow mourned in Cuba

Death of Gabriel Garcia Marquez's widow mourned in Cuba. Foto: PL.
The Havana-based Casa de las Americas on Saturday mourned the death of Mercedes Barcha, widow of Colombian renowned author Gabriel Garcia Marquez, at the age of 87.
In a message on Twitter, the Cuban institution recalled her presence at Casa de las Americas, always accompanying Gabo. Our embrace to Rodrigo and Gonzalo, their sons, relatives and friends.

The death of Garcia Marquez’s widow occurred in Mexico City and was confirmed by relatives of La Gaba, as she was known, who was married for 56 years to the Nobel Prize Laureate in Literature and author of One Hundred Years of Solitude.

Barcha contributed to the promotion of Garcia Marquez’s work and donated most of his personal collection, which included first editions of his entire literary and journalistic production, consisting of more than 2,000 volumes of 45 books translated into 43 different languages.

