«Cuba fights against Covid-19 with huge sacrifices», says diplomat

Cuba is fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic with huge efforts and sacrifices due to the tightening of the US economic, financial and commercial blockade, Cuba's ambassador in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Eva Yelina Silva noted on Monday.

The head of the diplomatic mission of Cuba highlighted the priority of the healthcare and life of the people in her country, whose government does not skimp on prevention, control and fight against the Covid-19 disease, even in the midst of a complex economic scenario.

In an interview with the Congolese Press Agency (ACP), the official explained that months before the pandemic broke out, the US administration further toughened the blockade policy, aimed to totally hinder trade, access to international currencies and availability of fuels in Cuba.

'Only with huge efforts and sacrifices, has it been possible to sustain the universal and free public healthcare system on the island,' equipped with highly qualified professionals, who enjoy worldwide recognition, despite fierce and defamatory campaigns of discredit by powerful adversaries, she considered.

At the request of various States, she pointed out, dozens of Cuban medical brigades left for different parts of the world to help in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, which responds to a long-standing solidarity practice.

This explains why voices in the world are increasing to advocate the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the medical brigades and in favor of the lifting of the US blockade, 'so that Cuba can receive resources of which it is deprived today,' she underscored.

As she responded, the development of science, technology and innovation on the island is currently making a decisive contribution to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.