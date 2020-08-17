Cuba: thirteen consecutive days without deaths from Covid-19 Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported today another day without deaths from Covid-19 for 13 in total, and the number of deaths remained at 88. Francisco Durán, director of Epidemiology of the aforementioned entity, highlighted this result in the daily press conference on the impact of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, which causes the lethal disease, and reported the existence of 48 new cases. Durán reported that 48 new cases with Covid-19 were registered, totaling 3,364 to date, as a result of 4,350 samples analyzed, health authorities reported. He said that the country accumulates 332 thousand 39 PCR tests carried out in molecular biology laboratories. He specified that of the patients diagnosed with the disease, 575 have a stable clinical evolution, two are in serious condition and five are critical. The Cuban expert reiterated that the appearance of new outbreaks is worrying, especially in Havana with a great dispersion of confirmed cases in almost all its municipalities. Likewise, in Artemisa and Villa Clara, which do not show a favorable scenario due to the incidence of diagnosed per 100,000 inhabitants. He stressed that at the moment 35 municipalities throughout the national territory are affected by Covid-19, of them 13 in the capital of the country according to the statistics of the last 24 hours. Of the 48 diagnosed the day before, all are Cuban (24 women and 24 men), 39 were contacts of previously confirmed cases and in nine the source of infection is not specified, while 17 were asymptomatic. Among the new records are eight children under 20 years of age, which amounts to 371 people in that age group diagnosed with the disease, of which 310 are already discharged. For clinical-epidemiological surveillance, 1,372 people are admitted, another 746 are in the category of suspects, while 582 are active patients, of them 575 with a stable clinical evolution, Duran explained. The national director of Epidemiology insisted that the country requires the population to strictly comply with the measures adopted so as not to increase the number of people positive for Covid-19. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Death of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s widow mourned in CubaSiguiente «Cuban doctors example destroys US slanders», says Diaz-Canel También te puede interesar «Cuba fights against Covid-19 with huge sacrifices», says diplomat Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad «Cuban doctors example destroys US slanders», says Diaz-Canel Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Death of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s widow mourned in Cuba Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guardar mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty