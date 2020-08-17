«Cuban doctors example destroys US slanders», says Diaz-Canel Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel affirmed on Monday that the example of Cuban healthcare collaborators represents the country’s convictions and destroys the slanders of US imperialism. The president posted on Twitter about the meeting he held on Monday morning with the members of the medical brigades that fought against Covid-19 in Togo and Kuwait, an exchange that he described as uplifting. According to the Presidency on the social network, the head of State welcomed the healthcare professionals along with the Prime Minister Manuel Marrero after having completed the established quarantine period. Diaz-Canel conveyed the recognition and affection of the Cuban people, the government and the Communist Party, to the healthcare collaborators, to whom he said that the Homeland ‘watches them with pride.’ The president congratulated them for the ‘successful accomplishment’ of the mission and recognized what he described as a ‘trail of solidarity’ that they left in their humanitarian work. The collaborators commented on their experiences in caring for patients and the conditions in which they developed their work, as well as the results achieved. Cuba sent medical brigades to over thirty countries and territories that requested their contribution to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba: thirteen consecutive days without deaths from Covid-19Siguiente «Cuba fights against Covid-19 with huge sacrifices», says diplomat También te puede interesar «Cuba fights against Covid-19 with huge sacrifices», says diplomat Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba: thirteen consecutive days without deaths from Covid-19 Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Death of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s widow mourned in Cuba Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guardar mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty