US: Venezuela, the objective of Robert O'Brien's Latin American tour Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien on Monday started a tour of Colombia and Panama after presenting the new strategy for Latin America in Florida, which is based on maximum pressure on Venezuela. O'Brien, who replaced John Bolton last year, said so when presenting the plan in West Palm Beach, north of Miami, before an audience mainly made up of Venezuelan and Colombian residents in south Florida. The top official in the administration of President Donald Trump said that the new element in this policy on Latin America is a 'campaign of maximum pressure against Venezuela'. Earlier, Trump's main advisor for Latin America, Mauricio Claver-Carone, made it clear that the priority of the trips to Panama and Colombia will be Venezuela, an issue that 'concerns Washington', he said. In a recent interview with Prensa Latina, lawyer Jose Pertierra warned that we are on the eve of the presidential elections in November and the state of Florida is fundamental for Trump. 'He wants to win Florida at all cost and surveys show that an anti-Cuba and anti-Venezuela policy can give him votes by the extreme right wing-community there,' he added. There is no way to the White House for the Republicans without going through Florida, Pertierra noted at the time. If Trump loses Florida, 'I don't think he will get the electoral votes necessary to win the presidency and be reelected,' he pointed out. Fuente: PL/imop