Cuba's President calls for rigorous action against Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel called for rigorous action to control the Covid-19 pandemic, the Presidency of the Republic reported on Wednesday on its website. 'We must always act with the rigor that the fight against the Covid-19 pademic has imposed on us and not crack the requirement,' said Diaz-Canel during a meeting by videoconference with the provincial authorities and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud. The head of State referred that the population must raise their awareness and act responsible since it was precisely the indiscipline of some that caused the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus at the end of July. Since the first cases were reported in March, there have been 3,482 Covid-19 cases, including 88 deaths. Likewise, the president mentioned the challenge of resuming the academic year -on September 1 with the exception of Havana- because it implies ending it and starting 2020-2021 course on the basis of learning quality. This requires social responsibility, in addition to the support of families for teachers, Diaz-Canel noted. Fuente: PL/imop