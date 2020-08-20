President of Cuba ratifies solidarity and brotherhood with Venezuela Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, ratified this Wednesday the island’s support and solidarity with the people and government of Venezuela. On Twitter, the president responded to a message of gratitude from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and reaffirmed the friendship of Cubans under all circumstances.’Brother President Maduro, you can always count on Cuba’s support and solidarity. Cuba and Venezuela are sister nations,’ Diaz-Canel wrote on the social network. The day before, the Venezuelan head of state showed through that platform his gratitude to the medical team of Cuba, ‘to the brother president’ of Cuba and to his ‘heroic people’ for ‘so much solidarity and support’. ‘We are more united than ever in brotherhood, thanks to our Comandantes Fidel and Chavez. Un Abrazo!’ Maduro said. The Bolivarian Government decorated this Wednesday the health professionals of the Caribbean nation that support the fight against Covid-19, with the Francisco de Miranda Order in its first class (Generalissimo) and in its third class (Official). The ceremony was led by the executive vice president of the Republic, Delcy Rodriguez; Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza; members of the Presidential Commission for the Control and Prevention of the Pandemic in Venezuela, and the Minister of People’s Power for Health, Carlos Alvarado, among other officials. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior US: Venezuela, the objective of Robert O’Brien’s Latin American tourSiguiente U.S. blockade hinders access to medicines, Cuban FM denounces También te puede interesar ‘We do not abandon the basis of the Revolution,’ says Diaz-Canel Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s President calls for rigorous action against Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad U.S. blockade hinders access to medicines, Cuban FM denounces Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guardar mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty