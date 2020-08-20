U.S. blockade hinders access to medicines, Cuban FM denounces Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The blockade that for more than 60 years the United States has imposed on Cuba makes it difficult for the island to acquire medicines and medical equipment, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced this Wednesday. On Twitter, the Cuban foreign minister reiterated that his country is demanding a halt to Washington’s hostile policy. He added that UN human rights experts confirmed that humanitarian exceptions to unilateral coercive measures by Covid-19 are ignored. Cuba has denounced that the government of Donald Trump has tightened the economic, financial and commercial blockade in the midst of the battle against the pandemic. Foreign Minister Rodriguez himself stressed that Washington is taking advantage of Covid-19 to try to do as much damage as possible to Cuba. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior President of Cuba ratifies solidarity and brotherhood with VenezuelaSiguiente Cuba’s President calls for rigorous action against Covid-19 También te puede interesar ‘We do not abandon the basis of the Revolution,’ says Diaz-Canel Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s President calls for rigorous action against Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President of Cuba ratifies solidarity and brotherhood with Venezuela Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guardar mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty