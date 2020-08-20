‘We do not abandon the basis of the Revolution,’ says Diaz-Canel

The head of State alluded to the socio-economic Strategy to boost the economy and fight against the world Covid-19 crisis, which was presented in June at a session of the Council of Ministers.

Likewise, he called for greater dynamism of the entities of the Central State Administration in its implementation, a task that he said is checked weekly.

Diaz-Canel said that the Strategy aims to ‘reach the productive change that the country needs (…), which guarantees processes with more efficiency, productivity, utility and income, which satisfies internal demands, which gives us export possibilities and that also promotes welfare, development and prosperity.’

The Presidency of the Republic’s website updated that during the meeting at the Palace of the Revolution (government headquarters), actions against illegalities, resellers and hoarders, the energy situation, food production and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic were assessed. On the meeting, there were present Prime Minister Manuel Marrero; Vice President Salvador Valdes, and the Second Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Part Jose Ramon Machado.

