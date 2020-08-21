Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban developers of Covid-19 vaccine Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated this Thursday the group of scientists who created the first Cuban vaccine candidate against Covid-19, which was officially presented on Wednesday. The vaccine, named Sovereign 01, was presented on Wednesday at a meeting of the head of state with the scientists and experts working directly on the Covid-19. There, Soberana’s development strategy was announced, and it already has the required permits to start the clinical trial phases, which will begin on August 24. Vicente Verez Bencomo, general director of the Finlay Institute of Vaccines and project leader, said that the Cuban vaccine candidate presents low risks, few uncertainties and encouraging results in the pre-clinical phase. He said the experimental batches induced high anti-RBD antibody titers in mice and rabbits. He added that based on these indicators, on July 28 Sovereign was tested for the first time in humans, precisely in three of its researchers, who in an initial evaluation also showed a high immune response. They are currently waiting for the result of the second dose of the vaccine candidate, the expert said. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior ‘We do not abandon the basis of the Revolution,’ says Diaz-CanelSiguiente President of Lebanon thanks Cuban solidarity También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban developers of Covid-19 vaccine Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Monetary unification is paramount to reorder Cuba’s economy Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad EU recognizes impact of US blockade on Cuba’s population Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guardar mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty