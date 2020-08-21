EU recognizes impact of US blockade on Cuba’s population Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, acknowledged the effects of the US blockade on the Cuban people, a position made known here by MEPs on Thursday. Borrell said that the blockade is negatively affecting the living conditions of the population of the largest of the Antilles, in response to a question put to the also Vice-President of the European Commission by several MEPs at the end of May, following an upsurge in hostility from Washington. Then, members of the Group of Friendship and Solidarity with Cuba in the European Parliament asked him to comment on the decision of the United States to include the island in the unilateral list of countries that do not cooperate with its anti-terrorist efforts, a prelude to new sanctions in the midst of the global fight against the Covid-19 and the demand not to hinder it. According to Borrell, the measures imposed on third nations ‘should not prevent the delivery of equipment and supplies needed to fight the coronavirus and limit its global spread. The EU has reiterated this point on several occasions in its dialogue with the United States, which it addressed again at the recent political consultations on Latin America and the Caribbean between the parties, it stressed in its reply of 14 August. With respect to the inclusion of Cuba on the list of countries that allegedly do not collaborate in the fight against terrorism, the High Representative recalled the US argument that members of the Colombian guerrilla group ELN are present in Havana. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior President of Lebanon thanks Cuban solidaritySiguiente Monetary unification is paramount to reorder Cuba’s economy También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban developers of Covid-19 vaccine Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Monetary unification is paramount to reorder Cuba’s economy Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President of Lebanon thanks Cuban solidarity Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guardar mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty